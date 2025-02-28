State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,295 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in State Street were worth $47,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STT opened at $97.57 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

