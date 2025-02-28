Stephen A. Vintz Sells 6,681 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

