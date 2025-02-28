Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CERT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Certara Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

NASDAQ CERT opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.