Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

STRL stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

