Steven R. Bower Sells 997 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enpro Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $186.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $136.68 and a one year high of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Enpro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

