Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $350.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WING. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.73. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $219.12 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,802,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $106,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 337,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $77,855,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

