Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 22,104 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average daily volume of 10,270 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 760,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,434,000 after buying an additional 303,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,362,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8,832.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 339,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 212,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,004. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

