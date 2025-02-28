Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Strawberry Fields REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

STRW stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,175. The company has a market cap of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Strawberry Fields REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Separately, Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Strawberry Fields REIT worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

