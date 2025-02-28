Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

GPCR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -2.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

