Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,649,489 shares trading hands.

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

