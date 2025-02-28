Susquehanna Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $120.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AER. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

