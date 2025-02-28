Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.370-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.880-14.960 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $455.78. The company had a trading volume of 413,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,278. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $454.05 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

