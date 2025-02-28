Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of TNGX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,479.36. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNGX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.