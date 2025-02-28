Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of TNGX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.
Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,479.36. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on TNGX
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Mid-Caps Worth Watching Closely in March
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.