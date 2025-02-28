Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

TGT opened at $122.80 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

