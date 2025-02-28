Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tasmea’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Tasmea Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $746.55 million and a PE ratio of 23.56.
About Tasmea
