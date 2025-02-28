TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

