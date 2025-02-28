TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.71.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
