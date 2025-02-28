TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.71.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Shares of AND traded down C$1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,528. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.43 and a 12 month high of C$48.00.

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.