TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.