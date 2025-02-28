Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.100–0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.400–0.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

TDOC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,508. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

