Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,748.71 ($22.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,693.28 ($21.34). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,698 ($21.40), with a volume of 44,122 shares changing hands.

Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,688.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,748.43.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 31.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Telecom Plus

About Telecom Plus

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £3,540,000 ($4,461,809.93). 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.