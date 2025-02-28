Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Get Honest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HNST

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 2.43. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other Honest news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. The trade was a 28.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.