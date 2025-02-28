Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in February

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Oncology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 22.96% of Tema Oncology ETF worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CANC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Tema Oncology ETF Announces Dividend

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.7283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

