TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 106,242,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,436,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

