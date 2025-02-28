Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

TXT opened at $73.19 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $71.67 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

