The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after buying an additional 409,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,943,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,666,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $390.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

