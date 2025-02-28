The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

