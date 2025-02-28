The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Sells $988,240.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. 6,043,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,006. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.