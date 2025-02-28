The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Sells $988,240.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. 6,043,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,006. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

