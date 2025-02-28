TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a growth of 2,721.0% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

