Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Christine Garvey Sells 420 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christine Garvey sold 21 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $2,662.17.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.8 %

TOL stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.