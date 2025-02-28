Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – February 28th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Visa, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, and Salesforce are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies, representing partial ownership in these entities. Investors in financial stocks typically focus on factors like interest rate changes, regulatory environments, and economic conditions, all of which can significantly affect the performance and valuation of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. 39,216,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,246,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 48,730,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,449,988. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $357.98. 2,925,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,287. Visa has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $360.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $665.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.62.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average of $462.45. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $511.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.14. 4,731,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,604. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $50.74. 19,825,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,668,008. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $285.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

