Top Gold Stocks To Research – February 27th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Cadence Design Systems, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. They offer investors exposure to the gold market without having to physically purchase the precious metal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,687,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,484,197. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,747,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 15,160,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 6,530,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,354,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,813. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 16,374,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,602,199. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

