Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,044,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Trading Down 33.3 %
Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
