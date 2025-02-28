TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Purchases C$674,752.50 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter acquired 45,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.99 per share, with a total value of C$674,752.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE:TA traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.66. 95,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$21.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.36.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

