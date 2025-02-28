Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as low as C$2.81. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 7,380 shares.
Tree Island Steel Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.88.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
