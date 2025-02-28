Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.
