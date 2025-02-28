Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

