Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Truxton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $79.25 on Friday. Truxton has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Truxton Dividend Announcement

About Truxton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

