Tufton Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock worth $290,016,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $963.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $946.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.40. The stock has a market cap of $411.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

