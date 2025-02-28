Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.87. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 115,195 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 8.0 %

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 140,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,554 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

