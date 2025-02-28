U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Sells $812,875.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $812,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,856.33. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 11.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 125,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

