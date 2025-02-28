U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,588,000 after acquiring an additional 71,894 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $278,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.