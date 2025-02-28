U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at about $18,528,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,805,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,863 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 111.7% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,694,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 893,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZLA shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.30 million, a P/E ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 0.90. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

