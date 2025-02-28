U S Global Investors Inc. Has $34 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,675 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for 3.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,128.72. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,187.32. The trade was a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,198 shares of company stock worth $13,415,604. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

