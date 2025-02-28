U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $20.51 Million Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,618,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,509,000. Sabre makes up 2.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sabre by 375.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,269 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 32.2% during the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 3,954,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 962,665 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 65.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 991,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 390,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sabre by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 267,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

