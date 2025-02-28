U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZIM opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

