U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,448.83. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NTRS opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $114.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

