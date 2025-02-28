U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $129,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 163,777 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.