U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

