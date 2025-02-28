U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on USPH
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Physical Therapy
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.