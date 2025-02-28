Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

UJO opened at GBX 12.40 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.32. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

