Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
UJO opened at GBX 12.40 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.32. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.
About Union Jack Oil
