United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

